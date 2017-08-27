Lethbridge police charge man in connection with sex assault

Lethbridge police have charged a 27-year-old man in connection with a sex assault that happened earlier this month.

A 24-year-old woman was attacked while out for a walk around Henderson Lake on Aug. 17.

Police said they were called to the area at around 10:30 p.m after the woman reported she had been forced to the ground by a man who then tried to remove her shorts.

The woman was able to escape and run to her car.

On Saturday, a man matching the description of the suspect was arrested in downtown Lethbridge.

Rommel Vincent Crying Head, 27, has been charged with one count of sexual assault.