August 27, 2017 6:14 pm
Lethbridge police charge man in connection with sex assault

Police investigate the assault of a woman in Henderson Lake in Lethbridge on Aug. 17, 2017.

Lethbridge police have charged a 27-year-old man in connection with a sex assault that happened earlier this month.

A 24-year-old woman was attacked while out for a walk around Henderson Lake on Aug. 17.

Police said they were called to the area at around 10:30 p.m after the woman reported she had been forced to the ground by a man who then tried to remove her shorts.

The woman was able to escape and run to her car.

On Saturday, a man matching the description of the suspect was arrested in downtown Lethbridge.

Rommel Vincent Crying Head, 27, has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Lethbridge police released this composite sketch of a suspect in an Aug. 17, 2017 assault at Henderson Lake.

Lethbridge Police Service

 

 

