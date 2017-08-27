Sask. dad welcomes sons to the jungle with their 1st concert at Mosaic Stadium

Guns N’ Roses fans are flocking to Regina to see original members of the band play together on tour for the first time in 20 years.

For Ryan Dmytruk, the “Not in this Lifetime” tour will be a once in a lifetime experience.

The Prince Albert, Sask., father first went to see Guns N’ Roses in 1992 in Saskatoon. It was his first concert at 15 years old.

“Two of us, only 15 years old, had to get a ride into Saskatoon. We made it only as far as the city and had to get out to Saskatchewan Place at that time. We were pretty young and pretty excited to go to that first concert,” Dmytruk said.

Twenty-five years later he is almost repeating the experience, as he is making his two sons first concert a Guns N’ Roses show.

“I’ve seen this opportunity come up to see [Guns N’ Roses] and I thought this is a great opportunity for [my sons],” Dmytruk said.

READ MORE: What to know before going to the Guns N’ Roses concert at Mosaic Stadium

Spencer Dmytruk, 14, and Kelsen Dmytruk, 12, can’t wait to cross the experience off their lists.

“I’m pretty excited to see my first concert,” Spencer said.

“We’re educated, [listening to them] all the way here, we’ve been preparing for months … watching YouTube videos.”

“I can’t wait to see my favorite song, Coma,” Kelsen said.

“I think it’s going to be a really fun moment knowing he went to the concert and being able to experience while you’re still young.”

READ MORE: Set up underway for Gun N’ Roses concert at Regina’s new stadium

Ryan hopes his sons will have lasting memories, just like he does from ’92.

“To this day, I have been to over 25 concerts and it’s still the best,” Ryan said.

“Just the history, they’re such a large player in rock n’ roll and Axl’s voice is so distinguishing. It’s just a once in a lifetime band, they’re so massive and just to see Slash on guitar, he’s such a legend.”

“I think [my sons] will look back on this when they’re old and think, ‘we got to see somebody similar to a Led Zeppelin, a big, big band.'”

“I thought it was pretty cool. At first it was me supposed to go and then we invited Kelsen to make it a tradition,” Spencer said.