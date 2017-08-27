Calgary GlobalFest sales down, looking for new home

The 2017 version of GlobalFest wrapped up at Elliston Park in southeast Calgary Saturday night.

It was an all Canada show this year to help celebrate Canada 150.

Ontario took home top honours with a spectacular show. But not even the great weather and stunning fireworks could bring in more crowds this year. A total of around 80,000 people attended, which is around the same amount as 2016 when it poured rain on many of the shows.

“It’s bittersweet,” GlobalFest producer Ken Goosen said of this year’s Canada 150 show and 15th anniversary of GlobalFest. “The economy has been really tight. Corporate sponsors have been fabulous. Our audience was down. From what we can see it’s all economy driven. It’s still tight here in Calgary and Alberta so people are really watching their dollars.”

Last year, GlobalFest organizers turned to a social media crowdfunding campaign after the rainy season to help keep them afloat. This year, they are trying a different approach. On Saturday night new ticket prices were announced for the 2018 festival, giving consumers a big break with $5 tickets until September 10.

“Allowing people to buy tickets at five dollars a night for next year has just been fabulous. That campaign we launched at 9 p.m. Saturday and this morning there were $13,000 in sales already in 12 hours, which is amazing. There will be a cap at some point and we will review that every day to see where that is. But it is giving us that really important cash infusion that we need right now,” Goosen said.

Goosen said the festival is also talking with landowners south of Chestermere regarding a possible move to a new location, but he says they will be returning to Elliston Park in 2018.

“With parking issues here and with the capacity issues we need to find something that is going to be a sustainable future growth opportunity for us,” Goosen said.

Ward 10 counsellor Andre Chabot said GlobalFest has had many benefits for the area but there have also been concerns about parking, traffic and noise.

“If GlobalFest is going to grow they’re going to have to look at another venue at some point in time. This one has pretty much reached its capacity,” Chabot said.

Despite the lack of growth in ticket sales, Goosen says he’s pleased with the show they were able to put on this year including a record number of cultural pavilions.

“When we see so much about racism, discrimination and hate that is still happening and it’s getting worse, it really speaks to the importance of not only the fireworks but it’s all that other stuff about building community and that works really well this year,” Goosen said.