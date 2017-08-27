Criminal charges pending after report of armed man at Airdrie fire triggers evacuation: RCMP

A man has been arrested under the Mental Health Act and police say criminal charges are pending after officers were called to a complaint of an armed man and a fire at a home in Airdrie, Alta. early Sunday morning.

The RCMP said that along with firefighters, officers were called to a home on Woodside Crescent at 2:15 a.m. They said it’s believed a man “who had been involved in a confrontation” then tried to set fire to his home and “caused a gas leak in the house.”

Related Murder charges laid in Edmonton house fire that claimed life of baby boy

Police said they evacuated the area around the home while the fire was put out and the gas leak was contained.

A man was arrested and taken to hospital for unspecified medical treatment, and police said they allowed area residents to return to their homes.

Police said it is not yet clear if the man was intending to harm himself, others or both.

An investigation is ongoing and police said arson-related charges are pending. They said more information is expected to be released on Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200, or if they want to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted online.