2 homes seriously damaged in northwest Calgary fire

Fire officials are investigating and engineers have been called in to determine if a pair of homes in northwest Calgary can be saved after a fire broke out Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the 9900-block of Scurfield Drive N.W. just before 10 a.m. after someone spotted flames, the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said. Thick plumes of smoke could also be seen from several blocks away.

“We could see some flames and some of the smoke and there was lots and lots of smoke coming out and then after that there was an explosion,” said Marcus Kardal, who lives nearby and saw the blaze.

“There was like a loud pop noise with a high-pitched sound after, and then there was a lot of screaming and running away,” said Aidan Young, who also saw the fire.

The CFD said two homes were on fire, but the flames were so hot that they melted the vinyl off of a third home.

“When crews arrived, they found two homes involved with flames,” said Batt. Chief Stu Laird. “There was flames fully involved between the two homes, smoke and fire showing from the roof levels of both homes.

“We’ve since had confirmation that all the occupants are safely out of the homes… and one cat was rescued from the exposure home.”

Neighbours told Global News the family who lives in one of the homes is away on vacation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More photos of the scene of Sunday’s fire can be viewed below: