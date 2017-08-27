Saskatoon Hilltops defeat Ottawa Sooners 49-15 at home opener

The Saskatoon Hilltops were victorious at their home opener on Saturday with a 49-15 win over the Ottawa Sooners.

The three-time defending national champions hosted the Ontario Football Conference club in their first matchup since the 1991 Canadian Bowl, which the Hilltops won 48-7.

READ MORE: New training equipment donated to Saskatoon Hilltops, Valkyries

In the first quarter, Saskatoon was already up 7-0 when pivot Jordan Walls sent a beautiful pass to a wide-open Jason Price for the 33-yard touchdown.

The Sooners showed some early nerves as Tyler Scott fumbled the snap and Ottawa recovered.

Later in the quarter, Walls tossed the ball to fifth-year Logan Fischer as he scampered into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game. The veteran recorded four touchdowns for Saskatoon in the first half.

Quarterback Evan Yourth would replace Scott in the pocket, and it worked as he found Enzo Trunzo in the end zone to put Ottawa on the board, trailing the Hilltops 35-7 after half.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Hilltops new starting QB ready to play after years of preparation

The Sooners did improve as they held the Hilltops to two touchdowns in the second half but Saskatoon won it 49-15.

The Hilltops host their Prairie Football Conference rival, the Regina Thunder, next at SMF Field on Sept. 9.