August 27, 2017 2:32 pm
Updated: August 27, 2017 2:33 pm

German woman dies from injuries sustained in Barcelona attack, death toll now 16

By Staff Reuters

A woman looks at the symbols of condolence people have laid down for the victims of the terror attacks that killed 14 people and wounded over 120 in Barcelona , Spain, in front of the Spanish embassy in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
A 51-year-old German woman died on Sunday 10 days after she was injured in a militant van attack in Barcelona, authorities said, bringing the total death toll from this month’s twin assaults in Spain to 16.

She was left in a critical condition when a militant drove the rented vehicle into crowds in Barcelona’s famous Las Ramblas boulevard on Aug. 17.

That attack has now killed 14 people, and two others died during the driver’s getaway and in a separate car and knife assault in the Catalan coastal resort of Cambrils.

READ MORE: Barcelona boosts security, tries to balance freedom after deadly attacks

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people marched in Barcelona in a show of unity, many chanting ‘I am not afraid’.

 

