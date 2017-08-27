Pedestrian dead after being hit by semi near Portage la Prairie

A 39-year-old man from Portage la Prairie is dead after he was struck by a semi truck travelling on the Trans-Canada Highway on Saturday evening.

It’s the second fatal accident at the intersection of Highways 1 and 16 in the last seven days.

The latest incident happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday night. RCMP investigators say an eastbound semi hit the man as he was walking out into the highway.

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the intersection, and Highway 1 eastbound was closed for several hours as they investigated.

The 51-year-old driver of the semi was not injured.

On Aug. 19, three people were killed — including two boys aged 10 and 13 — after the van they were travelling in collided with a semi trying to turn onto Highway 16.

The Portage la Prairie RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate Saturday night’s incident.