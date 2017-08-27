Winnipeg streets closed Sunday

There are two major Winnipeg streets that will be temporarily closed on Sunday to accommodate work projects.

Southbound Garry Street from York Avenue to Broadway will be shut down until 7 p.m. Sunday as the city finishes a watermain renewal project.

Eastbound Colony between Good Street and Cooper Avenue will also be closed until 1 p.m.

The City of Winnipeg is encouraging motorists to plan alternate routes around both closures.

Pedestrian access on Garry and Colony will be maintained.

For more information about other closures in Winnipeg, visit the city’s website here.