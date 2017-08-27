3 dead, others seriously injured after collision near Bruce Peninsula

A collision that happened near Bruce Peninsula has turned fatal, with three people confirmed to be dead, and four others suffering from serious injuries.

Bruce Peninsula OPP said officers responded to the call of a head-on collision between two vehicles on Highway 6 between Lindsay Road 30 and Miller Lake Road at around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

A section of Highway 6 was closed for several hours but has since reopened to traffic.

Bruce Peninsula OPP said an investigation into the collision is ongoing and that they are being assisted by the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Unit.

They said no further information would be released until next of kin have been notified.

The Bruce Peninsula OPP is requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca , where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.