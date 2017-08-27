Mayweather-McGregor: Celebrities out in full force for fight
Stars flocked in droves to Las Vegas on Saturday to witness the fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.
It was not just Hollywood that made the trek to to the T-Mobile Arena as stars from the music industry, the sports world and both the big and small screen watched Mayweather beat McGregor in 10 rounds.
Olivia Munn and Jamie Foxx played for the cameras on the red carpet.
Demi Lovado sang the U.S. national anthem before the big fight.
Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, who had great views of the action.
Charlize Theron was spotted ringside as well.
Mike Tyson had a solid view of the back of LeBron James’ head.
Thor (AKA Chris Hemsworth) was ready to step in if things got out of hand.
Other celebrities who were in Las Vegas for the fight of the year included Nick Cannon, Chance the Rapper, William H. Macy, Bruce Willis, Don Cheadle, Dash Mihok, Steve Howey and the Osbornes.
Several celebrities either posted on Twitter or were caught on camera in-and-around town.
