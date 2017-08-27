Mayweather-McGregor: Celebrities out in full force for fight

Stars flocked in droves to Las Vegas on Saturday to witness the fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

It was not just Hollywood that made the trek to to the T-Mobile Arena as stars from the music industry, the sports world and both the big and small screen watched Mayweather beat McGregor in 10 rounds.

WATCH: Mayweather vs. McGregor post-fight comments

Olivia Munn and Jamie Foxx played for the cameras on the red carpet.

Demi Lovado sang the U.S. national anthem before the big fight.