August 27, 2017 12:08 pm
Updated: August 27, 2017 12:36 pm

Mayweather-McGregor: Celebrities out in full force for fight

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Floyd Mayweather defeats Conor McGregor by TKO in 10 rounds to win superfight

Stars flocked in droves to Las Vegas on Saturday to witness the fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

It was not just Hollywood that made the trek to to the T-Mobile Arena as stars from the music industry, the sports world and both the big and small screen watched Mayweather beat McGregor in 10 rounds.

WATCH: Mayweather vs. McGregor post-fight comments

Olivia Munn and Jamie Foxx played for the cameras on the red carpet.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Demi Lovado sang the U.S. national anthem before the big fight.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, who had great views of the action.

Actress Jennifer Lopez and former MLB player Alex Rodriguez attend the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Charlize Theron was spotted ringside as well.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Mike Tyson had a solid view of the back of LeBron James’ head.

Lionel Hahn/AbacaPress.com

Thor (AKA Chris Hemsworth) was ready to step in if things got out of hand.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Other celebrities who were in Las Vegas for the fight of the year included Nick Cannon, Chance the Rapper, William H. Macy, Bruce Willis, Don Cheadle, Dash Mihok, Steve Howey and the Osbornes.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Showtime

Several celebrities either posted on Twitter or were caught on camera in-and-around town.

We out here!!! #MayweatherMcGregor My @Tmobile #UnlimitedHotTakes #Ncredible

A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on

 

