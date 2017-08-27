2 Canadians working in Australia killed in Victorian state car crash

Local police say two Canadians have died in a car crash in the Australian province of Victoria.

Victoria police say the incident happened shortly after midnight local time in Dingwall, south of Kerang, when their car rolled over and landed among some trees.

They say three people died in the crash, two of whom were Canadian.

They say the 21-year-old Canadian men were working in Australia.

Police say the victims’ identities are not yet being released.