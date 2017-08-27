Canada
August 27, 2017 9:43 am
Updated: August 27, 2017 10:40 am

2 Canadians working in Australia killed in Victorian state car crash

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: Aftermath of car crash which killed Canadian tourists in Australia.

A A

Local police say two Canadians have died in a car crash in the Australian province of Victoria.

Victoria police say the incident happened shortly after midnight local time in Dingwall, south of Kerang, when their car rolled over and landed among some trees.

SEE MORE COVERAGE OF CANADIANS KILLED ABROAD:

They say three people died in the crash, two of whom were Canadian.

They say the 21-year-old Canadian men were working in Australia.

Police say the victims’ identities are not yet being released.

 

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Australia canadians
Canadians Killed
Canadians killed abroad
Canadians killed in Australia
Car crash canadians
Victoria Province

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News