25-year-old man in life-threatening condition following motorcycle accident in Ajax

A motorcycle accident in Ajax has left one man in life-threatening condition.

According to Durham Regional Police, the crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. Sunday on Harwood Avenue South near the Highway 401 overpass.

The 25-year-old victim was travelling northbound before his motorcycle came into contact with another vehicle, which was in the same lane.

Officers indicate that speed may have been a factor, as the motorcycle slid into a centre median after making contact with the vehicle.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to Durham Regional Police.