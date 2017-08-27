Canada
August 27, 2017 8:53 am

25-year-old man in life-threatening condition following motorcycle accident in Ajax

By

A 25-year-old man is in critical condition following an accident involving a motorcycle in Ajax near Harwood Avenue and Highway 401 on Sunday, August 27th.

Global News
A A

A motorcycle accident in Ajax has left one man in life-threatening condition.

READ MORE: Toronto paramedic among 2 killed after weekend crash in Haliburton

According to Durham Regional Police, the crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. Sunday on Harwood Avenue South near the Highway 401 overpass.

The 25-year-old victim was travelling northbound before his motorcycle came into contact with another vehicle, which was in the same lane.

Officers indicate that speed may have been a factor, as the motorcycle slid into a centre median after making contact with the vehicle.

READ MORE: Fatal motorcycle crash near Evergreen Brickworks leaves one woman dead

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to Durham Regional Police.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ajax
am640
Durham Police
Global News
GTA
Toronto

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News