Stampeders outplay Argonauts 23-7

DaVaris Daniels had two touchdowns as the Calgary Stampeders beat the visiting Toronto Argonauts Saturday night at McMahon Stadium.

The first huge play of the game came from Toronto early in the second quarter with a 105 yard touchdown.

There was a flag on the play, but Argos coach Marc Trestman challenged the play and it was 7-0 Toronto.

Calgary answered back and it was 9-7 Stampeders at the half, with the Stamps eventually coming out on top with a final score of 23-7.

Their next game is at home for the Labour Day Classic on Sept. 4, against the Edmonton Eskimos.

A special pregame show goes at 11:00 a.m., with the kickoff at 1:00 p.m.