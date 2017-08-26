Philpott Road wildfire continues to burn out of control

Two days after it began, the Philpott Road wildfire roughly 20 kilometers east of Kelowna in the Joe Rich area continues to burn out of control.

The blaze now covers 465 hectares, up from an estimated 400 hectares yesterday.

“That change in size is primarily due to us just being able to get out there and get better GPS reading on the size of the fire,” explained fire information officer Justine Hunse.

Around 1,100 residents are still out of their homes and Highway 33 remains closed.

So far officials say there have been no reports of damage to homes.

On Saturday, the media was escorted down Highway 33 to get a closer look at the blaze, which began near the highway.

“It’s a low to moderate ground fire right now. We are going to see some open flame and maybe some candling up into the trees,” said Hunse.

The fire is burning north, away from the community of Joe Rich. However, the blaze is within a few hundred meters of the backyards of homes, as it has been since the first night of the fire.

More than 1,000 residents remain under an evacuation order and after two nights out of their homes, many are concerned about the animals they left behind.

“I’ve got poultry locked up. I’m a little frustrated at the moment because I was going to go in and water them and make sure they are safe, and of course I can’t get in,” said evacuee Elroy Karius.

It’s something the volunteer Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) is also trying to address, but as of Saturday morning they didn’t have the clearance to go into the evacuated area.

“We do have concern about the animals, but I’ve also been informed that the RCMP and firefighters will be providing water [and such] up there to the animals,” said ALERT president Natalie Mark.

However, Joe Rich fire chief Ben Wasyliuk said with the blaze still uncontained, safety in the fire area remains an issue.

“It’s not always possible to bring people in with trailers to move animals, just due to the dangers,” Wasyliuk said.

“We have just as of this afternoon been able to start supporting the ALERT group in being able to bring them in and actually have them fulfill those requests.”