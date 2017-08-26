Canada
August 26, 2017

Taber celebrates successful 32nd annual Cornfest

This year’s Taber Cornfest featured a lot of entertainment and a new corn eating champion. Joe Scarpelli reports.

Another year, another Cornfest in Taber this weekend. The 32nd annual event, hosted by the Taber and District Chamber of Commerce, had no shortage of music, entertainment, rides and corn tasting.

“It gets bigger and bigger every year,” Cornfest volunteer Paul Thibodeau said.

Thibodeau has been volunteering at Cornfest for the last 25 years. This year, he expected to go through about 200 dozen cobs of corn at just his booth alone.

“25 years ago we may have sold maybe 30-40 dozen,” Thibodeau said.

Eleven-year-old Starling Toribio was responsible for eating at least two of this year’s cobs. It’s his first time at Cornfest.

“This is awesome to eat,” Toribio said.

Many people feel the same as the Town of Taber is known as the corn capital of Canada.

“It’s our claim to fame,” Cornfest chairman Mark Garner said.

Garner said this year’s turnout was unbelievable. They don’t keep count because it’s a free event, but he estimated that up to 6,000 people visited Cornfest by the time things wrapped up Saturday night.

“There’s something to do for everybody. Whether you’re young or old, we just have a great time here,” Garner said. “We make it easy for people to come and enjoy themselves.”

One of the highlights is always the corn eating contest. Kelli Hatch is this year’s champion. He ate 10 cobs in two minutes, defeating his son who was last year’s winner.

“I was only coming to support him but then I dethroned him,” Hatch said.

Taber Cornfest calls itself the largest free family festival in western Canada.

