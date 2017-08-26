15-year-old boy shot by police in Mississauga plaza in July dies

A 15-year-old boy who was shot by police in a Mississauga plaza one month ago has died, Ontario’s police watchdog said Saturday.

The shooting took place on July 27, after Peel Regional Police responded to a call about a robbery at a gas station near Creditview Road and Brittania Road in Mississauga.

Police said at the time that there were three young male suspects, and that two of them fled in a vehicle.

The third male reportedly tried to rob another establishment, before trying and failing to break into three vehicles that were occupied.

An “interaction” then followed between police and the boy, during which an officer fired his weapon. The boy was rushed to hospital in serious but stable condition.

A witness told Global News that a male armed with a gun attempted to open her passenger side door, before moving on two other cars. The woman said she called 911 and later heard “five or six” shots.

The Special Investigations Unit isn’t releasing the name of the boy, but says it is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

— With files from Global News reporter David Shum

