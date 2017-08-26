Crews called to North Vancouver’s Quarry Rock after person falls from edge
District of North Vancouver firefighters are on scene at Quarry Rock for a rescue.
Firefighters say at least one person has fallen over the edge of the popular hiking destination near Deep Cove.
Fire crews referred further questions to North Vancouver RCMP, which could not immediately be reached for comment.
No word at this hour on the victim’s condition.
