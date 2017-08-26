Justin Trudeau visits winery, McMaster University and Tamil festival on Saturday swing

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ont. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a campaign style day in Hamilton and Ontario’s Niagara region Saturday.

The prime minister visited Niagara College’s teaching winery, where he tasted a glass of white wine that had been made by students.

He highlighted the winery program saying it helps develop necessary expertise in Canada’s wine industry.

In Hamilton, Trudeau stopped at McMaster University where he helped two students move into their student residence and met with families and students at the campus.

Trudeau also made a stop at the annual Winona Peach Festival in Stoney Creek, Ont., where he posed for selfies with fans and served up cups of peaches and cream.

Trudeau paid a visit to a festival of Toronto’s Tamil community on Saturday.

Trudeau shook hands and mingled before praising the Tamil community for their contributions to Canadian society, saying that cultural differences are among Canada’s greatest strengths.

The prime minister also noted continued instability in Sri Lanka and said Canada is committed to helping find a solution.

Local politicians were also in attendance, as was Toronto’s police chief.

Organizers of Tamil Fest say it is the largest Tamil cultural event outside of the Indian subcontinent.

About 200,000 people are expected to go this year.