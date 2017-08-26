Lumby sex offender on the lam
Police in Vancouver are warning the public about a convicted sex offender who is unlawfully at large and currently wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
42-year-old Michael Bopfinger, origionally from Lumby, was on statutory release and living in a Vancouver halfway house.
On Aug. 25 he failed to return by his curfew and has been on the lam ever since.
He was sentenced to 11 years in prision in a Vernon courtroom in 2011 after pleading guilty to several attacks on prostitutes.
In one instance, he punched, slapped and strangled his victim before leaving her naked and bloody in a rural area.
The crown called the crimes the most horrific he’d come across.
Bopfinger is 5’9″ and about 300 lbs.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.
