Lumby sex offender on the lam

Police in Vancouver are warning the public about a convicted sex offender who is unlawfully at large and currently wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

42-year-old Michael Bopfinger, origionally from Lumby, was on statutory release and living in a Vancouver halfway house.

On Aug. 25 he failed to return by his curfew and has been on the lam ever since.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prision in a Vernon courtroom in 2011 after pleading guilty to several attacks on prostitutes.

In one instance, he punched, slapped and strangled his victim before leaving her naked and bloody in a rural area.

The crown called the crimes the most horrific he’d come across.

Bopfinger is 5’9″ and about 300 lbs.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.