Winnipeg gamers using video games to raise funds for Children’s Hospital

A pair of Winnipeg gamers are using an online video game stream to draw an audience from around the world, and raise money for a good cause.

Brothers Deril and Daniel Carranza are streaming a 24 hour video game marathon, with donations going towards the Winnipeg Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“We wanted to find a way to give back, so we actually saw another streamer do this, and we thought ‘hey there’s no presence here in Winnipeg yet, let’s start something up’,” Deril Carranza said.

The two brothers have placed in the top 20 at national video game tournaments, competing against pro gamers. Through their success, they were granted early access to the new Call of Duty World War 2 video game. With a high demand from the gaming community, Carranza said he decided to take the large audience, and see if he could give back to Manitoba.

“We wanted to make sure everyone was included here, and we have this on a global scale so we’re trying to make it big,” he said.

So far Carranza and his brother have raised more than $700, with more than 12 hours to go during their marathon.

During that time, the two will eat in front of the screen, and only leave to go to the washroom.

The stream can be viewed live online until 10 a.m., donations can also be made through Extra Life.org