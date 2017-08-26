Pets left behind in evacuated Poplar River

A forest fire that is threatening Poplar River First Nation has left hundreds of animals without owners in the area after an evacuation order.

On Tuesday, as wind continued to push smoke from a nearby wildfire into the community, Poplar River was evacuated. But due to the community being fly-in only, families were unable to bring their pets with them on the flight out.

As a result, many cats and dogs are relying on a small number of residents that stayed behind for support.

READ MORE: Forest fire forces evacuation of Poplar River

On Thursday, the the Canadian Red Cross and the Norway House Animal Rescue flew a shipment of pet food in to the area.

Jason Small, who is the communications manager for the Red Cross in Manitoba and Nunavut, said the organization will continue to provide aid to Poplar River.

“A number of community members have stayed in Poplar River to support the fire response and look after the community,” Small said. “[Those] who are still there are making sure pets in the community are getting fed.”

Norway House Animal Rescue said on social media Friday that they will continue to collect and provide food that can be flown in for the animals.

Only small planes can be used to travel in and out of Poplar River due to the community’s small runway.

As of Saturday, hundreds of evacuees are in Winnipeg hotels receiving support as they wait to return home.