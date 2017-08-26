150 young sailors take part in 2017 Canadian Optimist Championships

Young sailors took over the Royal Nova Scotia Yacht Squadron (RNSYS) this week for the 2017 Canadian Optimist Championships.

150 children between the ages of six and 15 took part in the event, some coming from across Canada and around the world.

“I’m really competitive, and I like that I can go against people that can beat me — and can’t beat me — at the same time,” said Claire Ramsey, 11, who traveled from British Columbia to take part in the event.

READ MORE: Saint John hosts youth sailing regatta for everyone, from novices to Olympic hopefuls

“This national event is celebrating its 31st year and we couldn’t be more proud to host this event and to share Nova Scotia’s outstanding sailing conditions with the rest of the country,” said Katrin Heidenrich, chair of the 2017 Canadian Optimist Championships.

“We are also excited to provide Opti sailors from this region with an opportunity to experience a regatta of this magnitude,” she added.

Participating sailors were hoping for a national title and to qualify for the 2018 International Optimist Dinghy Regatta.

“This is the one event where all Canadian sailors gather,” Heindenrich explained. “So there’s only one opportunity for them to sail with all their Canadian friends, and also this is the one where the Canadian Optimist Dingy Association will pick the athletes for their international events for next summer.”

“If you’re trying to be the best sailor that you can be, it’s good to go to those bigger events because you’re facing people from all different countries,” said Molly Anderson, 13, of Halifax. “I like the competition from different countries and meeting people from all over the place.”

The RNSYS says the Optimist is a single-handed, one-design dinghy that is ideal for children learning to sail.

READ MORE: Pointe-Claire Yacht Club hosts annual adaptive sailing regatta

The boat is sailed in over 100 countries by more than 150,000 young people and is the only dinghy approved by the International Sailing Federation (ISAF) exclusively for sailors under 16.

“We are committed to the role Optis play in developing confidence, sailing skills and the vehicle to new friendships,” said David Stanfield, commodore of the RNSYS, in a news release.

“Our primary focus has been, and continues to be, to encourage and enhance the sport of sailing within our membership and community. And this year, our community reaches around the world as we share in the excitement of hosting this incredible event for young sailors.”