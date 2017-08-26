Family of 6 displaced following New Brunswick fire

The Canadian Red Cross is helping a family of six who have been displaced following an overnight fire.

The blaze broke out on Saturday at around 3 a.m. at a home near Allardville, about 20 kilometres south of Bathurst.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, however, the home was extensively damaged.

Officials said a couple and their four children, who range in age from two months old to 17 years old, are staying with relatives and are receiving help for emergency purchases like clothing and food.