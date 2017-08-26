Ribbon cut on new trails connecting Sturgeon County, Edmonton river valley

It’s now been 25 years since the start of the Trans Canada Trail, and it just keeps growing.

Linda Strong-Watson is executive director of Alberta TrailNet, and told the Alberta Morning News Albertans are marking the anniversary of the pathway this weekend.

“Today [Saturday] we’re celebrating… [the] connection of The Great Trail across Canada and there are 21 events just in Alberta,” she said. “There’s actually over 200 across Canada today.

“In Alberta, the trail is connected but not yet complete,” Strong-Watson said. “The percentage varies a little bit, but we’re at about 63 per cent in terms of actual construction, finishing development of the trail.”

Strong-Watson said one more connection has now officially opened, with federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi cutting the ribbon.

“At Sturgeon County, they’re celebrating the opening of two new sections of trail there, actually,” she said. “A new section of trail that I’m calling the Lamoureux Trail, and another section – Fort Augustus Historic Trail – which is under construction at the moment, but it’s part of those opening celebrations.”

The 19 kilometres of waterfront trails link Edmonton’s river valley to Sturgeon County.

In a release, Brent Collingwood, board chair of the River Valley Alliance, said this is part of a larger plan to connect the river valley to other trail systems.

“Looking ahead, the next phase of capital projects aim to connect the Capital Region River Valley Park from end to end by land and water.”

Also onhand for Saturday’s ribbon cutting were Sturgeon County mayor Tom Flynn and Athabasca-Sturgeon-Redwater MLA Colin Piquette.

According to Infrastructure Canada, the total cost of the Lamoureux Trail system is $1.4 million, with contributions from Sturgeon County, the Alberta government and Ottawa. The Fort Augustus Trail’s total cost came to just over $401,000.