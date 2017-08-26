Homicide detectives investigate deadly shooting after body found in taxi in northwest Edmonton

Police say they are investigating a shooting in northwest Edmonton after a man’s body was discovered “slumped over” in the front seat of a taxi in a strip mall parking lot early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the scene at 142 Street and Yellowhead Trail just before 5 a.m. after a taxi driver called 911.

Police said officers performed CPR on the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

“We know there were a large number of people standing outside in the parking lot of the Flux Ultra Lounge,” Staff Sgt. Duane Hunter of the EPS Homicide Section said in a news release. “We want to speak with anyone who was there that knows what led up to the shooting and the circumstances pertaining to this crime.”

The victim is believed to be in his 20s and no arrests have been made, police said.

Police said detectives are interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

