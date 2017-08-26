Canada
August 26, 2017 12:28 pm

Teenager assaulted on Winnipeg’s Ellice Avenue

By Reporter  Global News
Zahra Premji / Global News
A 13 year-old girl was sent to hospital after being attacked near the University of Winnipeg Friday night.

Winnipeg Police say the teenage girl was near Ellice Avenue and Spence Street just before 5:30 p.m. Friday when a woman approached and assaulted her.

The incident is believed to have been random.

The 13 year-old was taken to hospital as a precaution suffering from minor injuries.

Police say they currently have no information on the suspect.

