London venues gear up for McGregor vs. Mayweather boxing showdown

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Conor McGregor will make his pro boxing debut tonight in a highly-anticipated match against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather’s record is currently 49 and 0, and the veteran is looking to take a record-breaking 50th win.

Several London-area restaurants and entertainment venues will be screening the big Vegas matchup, with varying cover prices and capacities.

Crabby Joes, Fitzrays, Fox and the Fiddle, Jacks, and Winks Eatery are some of the places downtown showing the fight.

London Music Hall also plans to show the event on a giant screen during a ticketed event.

“We will have a DJ spinning some tracks… in between some rounds,” said Dimitri Manuel, vice-president of operations for London Music Hall. “We’re really looking forward to it and we want to create a unique experience for everyone who attends this event.”

Tickets for the Music Hall event cost $20 a person or $250 for a table for 10.

For more big-screen fight action, Cineplex’s Masonville and Westmount locations will also be showing the fight at $42 a ticket.