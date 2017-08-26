London receives $22.26 million from Federal Gas Tax fund

London will receive $22.26 million from the first of two installments of the federal gas tax fund (GTF).

The city will use some of their allocation to fund three important local infrastructure projects.

This includes $4.5 million for the rehabilitation of Veterans Memorial Parkway, $5 million for water and sewer replacement projects on Dundas Street, to be followed by road and sidewalk work, and $2.5 million for the installation of new water, road and pedestrian infrastructure on Byron Baseline. According to the city’s media release, the Dundas Street and Byron Baseline projects will also have major enhancements in pedestrian infrastructure and bike lanes.

“We have to make sure that we entice people with businesses come into communities like London, and so the Gas Tax is extremely important in the process to build the city’s infrastructure to create more prosperous communities, such as London,” said Member of Parliament for London North Centre, Peter Fragiskatos.

GTF funding supports hundreds of local infrastructure projects across Ontario each year. In July, the Government of Canada delivered the first of two annual $391 million GTF installments to Ontario.

‘It allows cities to address vital infrastructure concerns, but it’s also flexible to not just spend on road upkeep, but ridges, public transit, and waste water infrastructure,” says Fragiskatos.

In total, Ontario’s municipal governments will be provided with over $782.1 million this year through the fund.