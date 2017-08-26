Firearms stolen from Nova Scotia home

RCMP are investigating a complaint of a break-in at a residence in Malagash, N.S.

The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between Aug. 8 and Aug. 10.

RCMP were later called to a residence in Malagash for a report of a break and enter.

Police say the homeowners were away from the area but a property caretaker discovered someone had removed several firearms and ammunition from the residence.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has any information about this incident, to contact the Pugwash RCMP Detachment at 902-243-2181 or Crime Stoppers.