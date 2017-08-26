Peel Homicide investigating fatal shooting in Mississauga

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Mississauga.

Peel police tell AM640 that they were called at 7:49 a.m. Saturday morning, responding to reports of shots fired in the The Collegeway and Ridgeway Dr. area.

Officers say that upon arrival they observed a man with obvious signs of trauma. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for two suspects, a male and a female, seen leaving the area in a white SUV. Anyone with information is being asked to contact officials.