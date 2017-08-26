Lifeguard supervision to end at most NS beaches this weekend

The provincial government is reminding the public that lifeguard supervision will come to an end at most beaches on Aug. 27.

The Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service and the Lifesaving Society are contracted by the Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage to provide supervision at 23 beaches across the province.

“I want to thank the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service and the lifeguards for their outstanding service this summer,” Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage Leo Glavine said in a news release.

“I know Nova Scotians and visitors who come to our province value this service and the role these highly-trained, professional lifeguards play in creating a safe environment for swimmers at our supervised beaches.”

Supervision will continue daily at Aylesford Lake Beach, Kings County, and Lake Milo, Yarmouth County until Sept. 4.

Lawrencetown Beach will offer supervision on the weekends of Sept. 2, including Labour Day, Sept. 9 and Sept. 16.

“While supervision for 2017 is ending, we urge people to enjoy our beaches in a safe and responsible manner,” said Paul D’Eon, director of the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service.