22-year-old man struck by vehicle in Bedford
A A
Halifax police have laid charges following a vehicle/pedestrian accident Friday evening in Bedford.
Around 8:50 p.m. 22-year-old man was walking on the Bedford Highway near Seton Road when he was struck by a passing vehicle. Police say the vehicle then left the scene of the accident.
A witness provided information about the accident to officers who were able to locate and arrest a 59-year-old suspect, who is now facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident and impaired driving.
The victim was treated at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.