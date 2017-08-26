22-year-old man struck by vehicle in Bedford

Halifax police have laid charges following a vehicle/pedestrian accident Friday evening in Bedford.

Around 8:50 p.m. 22-year-old man was walking on the Bedford Highway near Seton Road when he was struck by a passing vehicle. Police say the vehicle then left the scene of the accident.

A witness provided information about the accident to officers who were able to locate and arrest a 59-year-old suspect, who is now facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident and impaired driving.

The victim was treated at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.