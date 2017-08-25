Body found in Victoria ID’d as Euarchol Wanichpan, 25-year-old missing since July 31

A body found at SJ Willis School in Victoria on Tuesday has been identified as 25-year-old Euarchol Wanichpan, a woman who was reported missing on July 30.

Wanichpan, who was also known as “Eura” or “Ella,” was last seen by a friend on the night of July 30, according to Saanich Police.

The investigation into her disappearance was turned over to the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU).

READ MORE: Saanich police asking for help locating missing 25-year-old woman

Police suspect foul play in connection with Wanichpan’s death, and they needs the public’s help to determine where she was between the time she was last seen and her body was discovered.

It’s not clear right now what circumstances led to hear death, police added.

Wanichpan was both a daughter and a sister, police noted, and officers are working with her family, who have asked for privacy at this time.