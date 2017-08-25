Kingston’s Aaliyah Edwards continues to make a name for herself on the hard court

She’s only 15 years old and is already making a name for herself on the hard court, attracting national and international attention.

Kingston athlete Aaliyah Edwards spent the majority of her summer travelling and suiting up for both the provincial and national all-star teams.

“One of my highlights was definitely having the privilege to play for my country, Team Canada, down in Argentina. It was a great experience,” said Edwards.

The squad ended up losing to Team USA in the finals, gaining a silver medal. Edwards didn’t have time to dwell on the loss. When she got back from Argentina, it was off to Regina to play for Team Ontario at the Canadian Junior Championships.

“We brought home the gold which was great. We won against Quebec, that’s our second time beating them,” said Edwards.

Edwards was named the tournament’s most valuable player. But she credits her teammates, coaching staff and the support of her family for the win.

Edwards comes from a long line of basketball players. Her brothers played, so did her mom and dad. Her family inspired her to pick up the ball and it didn’t take long for Edwards to fall in love with the sport.

“I just want to make my family proud, everyone whose helped me move along through this journey with me, I just want to make sure that I make it up to them and I do what I can in my power to make myself successful as well.”

