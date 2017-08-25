Politics
August 25, 2017 9:37 pm
Updated: August 25, 2017 9:43 pm

Sebastian Gorka, White House security advisor, resigns

By Staff The Associated Press

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017 file photo, deputy assistant to President Trump, Sebastian Gorka, talks with people in the Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington during a ceremony commemorating Israeli Independence Day.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
A A

WASHINGTON – White House national security aide Sebastian Gorka tells The Associated Press he has resigned from his position.

A White House official, however, says Gorka did not resign but “no longer works at the White House.”

That official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

READ MORE: Donald Trump advisor suggests Minneapolis mosque attack is ‘fake hate crime’

Gorka is declining to discuss the reasons he has left the White House, but is pointing toward excerpts from his resignation letter that were posted Friday evening by The Federalist website.

Gorka wrote that “the individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will ‘Make America Great Again,’ have been internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months.”

Gorka’s departure comes a week after the exit of chief strategist Steve Bannon from the White House.

READ MORE: Here are the cast-offs of the Trump administration

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Administration
donald trump cast offs
Sebastian Gorka
sebastian gorka resign
White House
white house advisor

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News