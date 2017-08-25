Kingston’s Jaz Bains ready to make leap from college to university basketball

The Queen’s Gaels basketball team is getting ready for its new season this fall as one of the team’s newest recruits is making the jump from college to university basketball.

Jaz Bains is no stranger to the Kingston basketball scene. Bains had a sensational career with the St. Lawrence Vikings.

In 2015, he was named the Ontario College Player of the year, but Bains admits suiting up for the Gaels and playing university ball will be a challenge.

“The speed changes, the ball moves more, the bigs are bigger, everything is just at a higher skill,” said Bains.

READ MORE: The Queen’s football Gaels opened training camp today at Richardson Stadium.

Bains not only had to step it up on the hard court but also in the classroom. The basketball player had to get his grades up to get into Queen’s.

“I had to work really hard just to get my grades up and get into the school and I’m proud of myself obviously but I’m also proud that the school wanted me,” said Bains.

READ MORE: Kate Wright, captain of national field hockey team, returns to Kingston to teach next generation

The Gaels regular season tips off at the end of September. Now that Bains is on the team, he says one of his goals is to build chemistry with the team so they can be in sync on the court.