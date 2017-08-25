Gord Wyant officially enters Saskatchewan Party Leadership race

It will be months before the first votes are cast and another hopeful has entered the race in the push to become the next leader of the Saskatchewan Party and Premier of the province.

On Thursday, a little tease was posted to social media by Gord Wyant indicating his intentions to run.

By Friday morning, Wyant made it official by launching his bid for leadership of the Sask. Party with the slogan “Ready to Listen. Ready to Lead.”

“Together with your help, I know we can renew our party, improve our government and keep building a strong province.”

A former attorney, city councillor and Saskatoon Public School Board trustee, Wyant was also pretty honest about his Achilles heal.

“Gord Wyant will never promise or pretend to be someone he’s not and I’m not a farm boy,” said Wyant

“…but I want everyone who lives on a farm or in small town Saskatchewan to know that I have your back – that I will work hard to earn your support and your trust.”

Although political studies professors like Greg Poelzer say for the Saskatchewan Party, it’s rural base at least right now is fairly safe.

“The big contest with the NDP coming up in the next provincial election will be Saskatoon, Regina and Moose Jaw, Prince Albert.”

Wyant is also a member of the federal Liberal Party but says he sides with Wall on a carbon tax.

“A carbon tax in this province would do significant damage to our economy.”

He’s also being endorsed by June Draude, one of the Sask. Party’s founding members.

“This isn’t about individual people, this is about their beliefs and what Saskatchewan can do and as I watched, I believe Gord is the man,” said Draude.

An endorsement of this kind can only help in a race that’s shaping up to be an interesting one, according to Poelzer.

Tina Beaudry-Mellor and Jeremy Harrison also have declared their candidacy. Ken Cheveldayoff is expected to throw his name into the hat on Monday.

“If it turns out to be a friendly type of competition for the leadership – it will do well for the Sask. Party going forward,” Poelzer added.

There has been some mudslinging from Harrison already after he said he would sell the government’s stake in GTH, and was critical of Bill Boyd’s role in those transactions.

“If you do throw people under the bus that can be a risky venture,” said Poelzer

A chess match in the making with 158 days to go until the leadership convention which will be held January 27th, 2018.