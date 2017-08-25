Uber’s Vancouver ice cream promotion gets chilly social media reception

It was supposed to be a summer promotion that would bring smiles to the city: free ice cream sandwiches delivered to anyone who downloaded Uber’s app and made a request.

But the plan, which was conducted in partnership with Vancouver artisan ice cream shop Earnest Ice Cream, quickly devolved into a social media disaster when supplies of ice cream failed to meet surging demand.

Moreover, by the end of the day, Earnest Ice Cream had issued a formal apology.

The feel-good promotion was meant to work like this: beginning at 11 a.m., anyone who opened the Uber app in the downtown area could make a request for ice cream.

The company said it would donate $1 (to a maximum of $3,000 in total) for every delivery completed to the Vancouver Sun’s Children’s Foundation to fund school meal programs for kids in need.

But things kicked off to a rocky start, when people making ice cream requests — some shortly after the 11 a.m. start time — found there was no ice cream available.

@VancityBuzz @Uber There is no ice cream available and it is only 11:15am???? pic.twitter.com/V3eaZNu7mu — Jasmin (@jasmind17) August 25, 2017

As the day wore on, angry tweets with screenshots of “no ice cream available” or complaining of problems entering their credit card information began to appear.

Guess the Uber app is reading the future of Uber in Vancouver #UberIceCream #UberIceCreamFAIL pic.twitter.com/rOwhnXGut0 — Greg Nicholls (@VanAdMen) August 25, 2017

Congrats @Uber_VAN for the biggest publicity stunt ever. Thanks for Nothing. Remember to delete that Uber App. #UberFail #UberIceCream — Teresa (@Trezzors) August 25, 2017

Been trying since 11am with no luck & I'm within the area. Either getting "not available" or invalid payment errors!! Where's my ice-cream 😢 — Olivia Lam (@livlam1029) August 25, 2017

Your PR team should be fired. What a disaster #UberIceCream — Dylan Rae (@dylanrae) August 25, 2017

Uninstalled and deleted #Uber #UberIceCream App. Not leaving CC info with a Co who can't deliver, when that's all they do is deliver. — Greg C (@TallKewlOnez) August 25, 2017

It was just our office staff here hoping for ice cream – no kids! We love the community work @UBER_Canada is doing today! #UberIceCream pic.twitter.com/8nuGgS1E5S — Children'sWish BC/YK (@cwfbc) August 25, 2017

Not everyone struck out.

Dozens of happy customers did take to Twitter to say they’d recieved ice cream sandwiches and tagging the posts with #UberIceCream, including HootSuite CEO Ryan Holmes.

two of us in my office have received #ubericecream and we are not social media influencers @uber_canada — Annie W (@anniepiee) August 25, 2017

The perception that social media influencers had preferential access to the ice cream added venom to the online backlash.

Well, I think I found out why all the #UberIceCream cars are delayed…Jokers like this guy are hopping on the hood for the photo https://t.co/cbbnuYNxmu — Robert Sutherland (@sutherland604) August 25, 2017

Only people that got their #UberIceCream were SM influencers… why hype it up when we reg joes weren't gonna get one? #UberIceCreamFAIL — Jana (@janaphan) August 25, 2017

Looks like the free Uber ice cream in Vancouver has just been for the social media movers and shakers. #UberIceCream #UberIceCreamFail https://t.co/HfTgC1TwkY — Ian Gibson (@iangibsonmusic) August 25, 2017

As the ice cream shortage trended across social media on Friday, food delivery app Skip the Dishes jumped in to capitalize.

The company’s social media account replied to angry tweets promising that it would deliver free ice cream to anyone who direct messaged them before 4 p.m.

SkipTheDishes to the rescue! Send us a DM before 4pm PST and we’ll get you hooked up with the FREE ice cream you deserve, delivered.🍦 — SkipTheDishes (@SkipTheDishes) August 25, 2017

Thank you @SkipTheDishes for being the real MVP today! #UberIceCream — Andrea Ng (@NdreaLynnn) August 25, 2017

Uber’s social media account was busy throughout the afternoon replying to unhappy tweeters, asking people to be patient and keep trying to connect with its drivers.

Uber Canada Spokesperson Susie Heath said demand was simply too high, in response to challenges that users said they were facing.

“Demand for Vancouver favourite Earnest Ice Cream has been through the roof — we have been encouraging people to continue to request through the app so we can bring them a tasty treat. For those who aren’t able to connect with a car today, we have a special surprise in store for them.”

When the promotion wound down at 3 p.m., the company sent out a tweet declaring the promotion a success.

However, Earnest Ice Cream, Uber’s partner in the promotion, took a different track, calling the promotion a “mistake” and apologizing to its customers.

“Last week we made an agreement to sell ice cream sandwiches to a business who’s values do not align with our own,” its statement read in part.

“As we educated ourselves more thoroughly about Uber, we recognized that this is not a good fit for us. We apologize for not doing our due diligence ahead of time and we hope to rebuild the trust that may have been lost with some of you.”