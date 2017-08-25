Osoyoos fruit packing facility closing down after about 80 years of operation

It’s the end of an era in the fruit industry in the south Okanagan.

After more than 80 years of operation, the BC Tree Fruits Cooperative is closing its packing house in Osoyoos at the end of this season’s operations.

The organization says with the aging facility requiring costly upgrades, the board of directors has decided to consolidate operations at its facility in Oliver.

“On behalf of all our growers, we continue to be strategic in our long-term plans to operate our organization and all facilities most efficiently with the one goal in mind – maximizing grower revenues,” said BCTF Chief Executive Officer Stan Swales in a news release. “The decision to move forward with this closure was made with the long-term success of the Cooperative in mind.”

The release states the approximately 250 BCTF employees in the south Okanagan will not see a significant change to their work schedules.

Multiple upgrades are planned for the Oliver packing house to handle the increased fruit volumes in time for the 2018 crop.

The BCTF board is reviewing future plans for the Osoyoos facility and property.