Dwayne Johnson pretends to ignore Vancouver fans who waited until 1:15 a.m. to see him

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson decided to have a little fun with some fans after he finished a 16-hour day filming his movie Skyscraper in Vancouver.

In an Instagram video posted Friday, he said he had just finished filming at 1:15 a.m. when he noticed some fans standing by with some signs, hoping to catch a glimpse of the movie star and, maybe, receive an autograph.

So what did Johnson do? He drove right past them.

It was all in jest, of course.

The video showed Johnson laughing as he stopped the car after he started to drive away.

In a note attached to the post he said, “Greatest fans in the world. Grateful man. Luv U back!”

This isn’t the first time that Johnson has shown his love for Vancouver on social media.

Earlier this month, he posted an Instagram video in which he talked about his longstanding relationship with the city, how he once played the BC Lions during a stint with the Calgary Stampeders before he was cut two days later.

He would go on to become a major star in the WWE before becoming a bankable box-office draw in films such as various Fast and the Furious movies, as well as San Andreas.

There aren’t many details available about Skyscraper‘s story, though it also stars Party of Five actress Neve Campbell.

Here are a few more snapshots of Johnson’s time in Vancouver: