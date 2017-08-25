Dwayne Johnson pretends to ignore Vancouver fans who waited until 1:15 a.m. to see him
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson decided to have a little fun with some fans after he finished a 16-hour day filming his movie Skyscraper in Vancouver.
In an Instagram video posted Friday, he said he had just finished filming at 1:15 a.m. when he noticed some fans standing by with some signs, hoping to catch a glimpse of the movie star and, maybe, receive an autograph.
So what did Johnson do? He drove right past them.
It was all in jest, of course.
The video showed Johnson laughing as he stopped the car after he started to drive away.
In a note attached to the post he said, “Greatest fans in the world. Grateful man. Luv U back!”
This isn’t the first time that Johnson has shown his love for Vancouver on social media.
Earlier this month, he posted an Instagram video in which he talked about his longstanding relationship with the city, how he once played the BC Lions during a stint with the Calgary Stampeders before he was cut two days later.
He would go on to become a major star in the WWE before becoming a bankable box-office draw in films such as various Fast and the Furious movies, as well as San Andreas.
There aren’t many details available about Skyscraper‘s story, though it also stars Party of Five actress Neve Campbell.
Here are a few more snapshots of Johnson’s time in Vancouver:
Great family set visit on #SKYSCRAPER up here in Vancouver with Jeff Shell and his lovely wife, Laura and their awesome daughter, Anna. Jeff is Universal's Chairman of global film operations so I enjoy picking his brain about our business and where we're trending. Also had great chats about the FAST & FURIOUS franchise and the much anticipated HOBBS spinoff. Got some big plans you guys'll love. The best part of the meeting was not only getting his wife Laura's point of view on projects – because mom's rule the world – but having their 14yr old daughter, Anna say, "THAT'S SO COOL" is all I need to hear when it comes to the HOBBS spinoff. 😉👏🏾🙌🏾 Good times. Great family. #OnSet #TheShells #SKYSCRAPER
Calm before the chaos. Strong WEEK 1 of shooting our hostage action thriller #Skyscraper. Thank you to my immensely talented co-star @NeveCampbell for her commitment to anchoring our family with emotional strength before life as we know it, changes a half a mile in the sky. Week 1 down. Anchoring characters in. #CalmBeforeTheChaos #HalfAMileUp #SKYSCRAPER SUMMER 2018
Dream team. Officially kicking off DAY 1 of shooting our action thriller #SKYSCRAPER. To my right, our director/writer @RawsonThurber. To my left, the real star of our movie, legendary cinematographer and Oscar winner, #RobertElswit. From ROGUE NATION and GHOST PROTOCOL to MICHAEL CLAYTON to THE TOWN and to his Oscar win for one of my favorite films, THERE WILL BE BLOOD. Robert's on the Mt. Rushmore of Cinematographers and I'm grateful and inspired to work with this legendary bad ass. What a dream team and crew I'm honored to create and drop sweat with. Day 1 and takin' it to new heights. Literally. #TallestBuildingInTheWorld #SKYSCRAPER #Day1 #ThurberJohnsonElswit
