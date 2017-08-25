Major container line makes first call on Port of Saint John

It’s being called a milestone day at the Port of Saint John as the third largest container line in the world made its first stop in the city.

CGA-CGM has a presence across the country, including Halifax, and it’s being predicted the company’s presence in Saint John will change the entire dynamic of the port.

“It’s going to have the opportunity to get us into the important business, start to balance that trade which is so essential,” said Port Saint John president and CEO Jim Quinn. “It’s going to give us new opportunities into the east coast of the United States and of course with the hub being Kingston (Jamaica) it gives us the opportunity again to have cargos from our region to go all over the world.”

CMA-CGM will be primarily export-focused, but its Canadian general manager Remi Samad said they’re already looking at routing cargo from Saint John via rail to central Canada.

He says Saint John could be their gateway to Canada.

“We are going to have some loads from Asia in the coming weeks and try to explore how these routes work all the way to the final destination usually central Canada, Montreal and Toronto,” Samad said.

West-side terminal operator DP World has further growth plans for the port and the seven year modernization underway will be a big selling point.

“Ships are getting larger and the modernization project is well suited to be able to meet the future demand for larger ships here in the port,” explained DP World’s Saint John general manager Curtis Doiron.

The company’s arrival comes about nine months after the sudden departure of Tropical Shipping to Halifax. Local longshoremen believe the loss of tropical has more than been replaced.

“We think CMA-CGM will very much make Tropical regret leaving the port of Saint John when all is said and done,” said Pat Riley of Local 273 of the International Longshoremen’s Association.

CMA-CGM makes its weekly stop in Saint John on Fridays.