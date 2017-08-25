Blogs
August 25, 2017 4:17 pm

Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Friday, August 25

Floyd Mayweather, left, and Conor McGregor while on a promotional tour stop in Toronto on July 12, 2017. They were promoting their upcoming boxing match in Las Vegas, happening on August 26.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
TGIF! Happy Friday!

Here are all the highlights of today’s show, with Chris Stockwell filling in for Tasha Kheiriddin.


Our data is now the world’s most valuable commodity – surpassing oil
How worried should we be? David Shipley, AM640 Technology Analyst & CEO at Beauceron Security, joined the show to discuss.

Dan Kelly, President and CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), joined the show to talk about small businesses’ outrage over federal tax proposals.

The Mayweather vs. McGregor fight phenomena – and how Toronto bars are getting prepared
Bill Banham of Kramer’s Bar & Grill in Toronto joined the show to talk about what they’re doing for the big fight on Saturday.

