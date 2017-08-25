Three people face drug charges following 2-month N.S. police investigation

Three people have been charged with various drug-related offences following a two-month police investigation in Nova Scotia.

Police say a 20-year-old man, a 53-year-old man and 43-year-old woman, all from Maccan, N.S. were arrested Thursday in Athol without incident.

Almost 100 mature marijuana plants were seized.

All three are facing charges of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking and production of marijuana.

They were released later Thursday and are scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.