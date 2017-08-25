Alberta RCMP arrest 65 people including a woman with unpaid traffic fines over $8K

Red Deer RCMP said Friday that a 33-year-old woman who racked up $8,691.64 in unpaid traffic fines was arrested in a four-day blitz that led to 65 arrests in total.

Officers said the woman was wanted on traffic charges dating back to 2015.

Another 30-year-old woman was wanted on 29 warrants in Red Deer, Lacombe and Innisfail for “theft from mail, weapons and drug charges.”

“The warrant round-up is another message to those offenders who continue to fail to appear in court, who breach conditions and who continue to engage in criminal behaviour,” Insp. Gerald Grobmeier said. “If they breach, if they fail to appear, we’re going to pick them up and put them in front of the courts again.”

Police said other offenders included prolific property offenders, repeat traffic offenders and people suspected of identity and credit card theft, as well as suspects involved in domestic assault cases.