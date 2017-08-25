‘Bachelor’ couple Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi end their engagement

It’s hard to find true love, especially on The Bachelor, as another couple from the show have decided to split.

ET has confirmed that Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are ending their engagement. Millions of viewers watched their proposal live on The Bachelor only five months ago.

“It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement,” Viall and Grimaldi told ET in a joint statement. “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

The couple have reportedly spent most of their time in Los Angeles since their engagement.

Viall and Grimaldi faced rumours last month that they had broken up but quickly shut them down, and in an interview with ET last month Viall advised Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay to “just take things slow” with her eventual fiance.