Canada’s Kaitlyn Stewart beats out 10,000 competitors to win Bartender of the Year

Kaitlyn Stewart from Canada proved that no ceiling can stop her as she nabbed the planet’s top bartending spot on Thursday, beating over 10,000 competitors in the prestigious World Class Best Bartender of the Year, a competition that rivals the intensity of world sporting events.

“Flabbergasted,” Stewart told Reuters about her feelings when she was announced as the winner. “I was not expecting that at all but I’m extremely elated and it will probably sink in in a couple of days.”

The grueling competition held in Mexico City this week pitted 55 finalists from over 50 countries in a series of high-pressured challenges and elimination rounds. Ten finalists were selected in the semi-finals in a Lucha Libre battle where — drawing from Mexico’s rich culture — competitors stepped into a wrestling ring to compete in a speed cocktail challenge.

An elite four made it through the final round, designed to test them on their own knowledge, creativity and mastery of the classics and signature serve before the winner was announced late on Thursday.

Stewart, who propelled herself to the bartending crown, proved she can hold her own as she impressed judges with her skills, showmanship, high energy and authentic approach to bartering and hospitality style.

This is the second year in a row a woman has won the world title of Best Bartender, breaking the seven-year winning streak of the male bartenders, since the annual competition started nine years ago.

“We’re being noticed,” Stewart said. “We’re being recognized. We’re a talent to be taken seriously and, I don’t know, we’re kicking butt and taking names!”

While men still overwhelmingly dominate the bartending world, women are certainly making a mark disputing the notion that bartending is mainly a job for men.

“What it that does is inspire other women in the industry to think that they can do that and we couldn’t be happier because women are phenomenal bartenders in the way that guys are,” Johanna Dalley, director of World Class, told Reuters.

“They’re out there representing. We want to find the best bartender in the world. We’ve definitely done it this year. She just happens to be female, but we’re so thrilled.”

The competition attracts the best bartenders across the globe who participate in a gruelling competition to elevate the craft of cocktail creation and lead the industry’s future trends.