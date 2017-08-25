Little boy found wandering Edmonton streets identified, parents located
A A
Edmonton police said a little boy was identified and his parents were located Friday morning after he was found wandering on his own in Mill Woods a day earlier.
The little boy – believed to be between two and three years old – was found near Knottwood Road East and 13 Avenue between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., Thursday.
A resident found the child walking alone on the street.
READ MORE: Edmonton police ask for help identifying lost boy
The boy was put in the care of the Child at Risk Response Team.
Police are scheduled to provide more details at 9 a.m. MT during a media availability.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.