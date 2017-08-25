Little boy found wandering Edmonton streets identified, parents located

Edmonton police said a little boy was identified and his parents were located Friday morning after he was found wandering on his own in Mill Woods a day earlier.

The little boy – believed to be between two and three years old – was found near Knottwood Road East and 13 Avenue between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., Thursday.

A resident found the child walking alone on the street.

The boy was put in the care of the Child at Risk Response Team.

Police are scheduled to provide more details at 9 a.m. MT during a media availability.

More to come…