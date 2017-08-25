Crime
Shots fired at northeast Calgary home in early morning shooting

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Calgary police are investigating an early morning shooting on Abadan place Friday.

Calgary police are investigating an early morning shooting in the city’s northeast Friday.

Witnesses reported about eight to 10 shots were fired at a home in the 500 block of Abadan Place N.E. at about 12:30 a.m.

Officers on the scene said a window appeared to have been shot at several times.

No one was injured. Officers found no weapon on the scene and there are no suspect or suspect vehicle descriptions.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Investigators haven’t said whether this shooting is related to a situation that unfolded in the same area a few weeks ago, where a young man was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre suffering from gunshot wounds.

Abadan Place Shooting
Abadan Shooting
Calgary crime
Calgary Police Service
Calgary Shooting
Shooting
Shooting Abadan Place

