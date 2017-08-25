Man dies in 3-vehicle collision in southern Alberta

A 72-year-old man died from injuries he suffered in a southern Alberta collision Thursday afternoon.

At around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, emergency responders were called to a three-vehicle collision involving two pickup trucks and a semi truck on Highway 507 and Range Road 27-2, about 30 kilometres east of Pincher Creek.

The driver and passenger from one of the pickup trucks were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The 72-year-old male passenger died from his injuries on the way to hospital.

The drivers of the other pickup and semi truck weren’t injured.

An RCMP collision analyst is investigating the crash.